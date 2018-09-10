By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Flatbread Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 150G

Jacobs Flatbread Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 150G
£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Each cracker (10.2g) contains
  • Energy180kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Thin & Crispy Crackers with Salt & Black Pepper
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Here at Jacob's we believe in snacking happy, so why not try our Flatbreads with your favourite soup or dip for a lively lunch?
  • Our Flatbreads are also available in Mixed Seed and Multigrain flavours.
  • Perfect for lunch
  • Thin & crispy, perfect for dipping
  • A good source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G
  • A good source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Poppy Seeds (4%), Barley Malt Extract, Dried Autolysed Yeast, Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before, See Base of Pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 15

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (10.2g)
Energy (kJ)1768180
(kcal)41943
Fat 8.8g0.9g
of which Saturates 3.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate 71.2g7.3g
of which Sugars 3.2g0.3g
Fibre 5.1g0.5g
Protein 11.3g1.1g
Salt 1.1g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 15--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Great product - great taste

4 stars

Great product - great taste

