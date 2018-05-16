Thai Taste Green Curry Meal Kit 224G

Product Description
- Easy Thai Green Curry Kit
- For more delicious recipes, visit www.ThaiTaste.co.uk
- Every Thai Taste purchase supports Duang Prateep Foundation
- The most classic and favourite of Thai curries with a fresh, tangy and aromatic flavour.
- Ideal with any type of meat or vegetable, our authentic green curry kit is made in Thailand with fresh ingredients, including green chilli, lemongrass, black ginger, galangal and kaffier lime peel.
- Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- If you like this green curry kit, try our other authentically Thai meal kits
- Chilli rating - med - 2
- Real Thai
- Just add meat or veg
- Ready in 15 mins
- Gluten free
- No MSG
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 224g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (180ml): Coconut Extract 50%, Water, Green Curry Paste (43g): Fresh Garlic Green Chilli, Fresh Lemongrass, Fresh Onion, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Fresh Black Ginger, Fresh Galangal, Spices (Cumin, Coriander Seed, Pepper), Fresh Kaffir Lime Peel, Fresh Coriander, Palm Sugar, Thai Steamed Herbs (4g): Fresh Lemongrass, Fresh Kaffir Lime Leaves
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handle Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, use all ingredients.Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
- Handy Tips
- Also delicious with, prawns, chopped vegetables, or whatever you have in the fridge! You can make the dish hotter by adding sliced green chillies.
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
224g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (1/3 Pack)
|Energy
|547 kJ/131 kcal
|415 kJ/99 kcal
|Fat
|10g
|7.6g
|- of which saturates
|8.7g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|6.5g
|- of which sugars
|2.1g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Nutritionals based on contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019