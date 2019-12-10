Thai Taste Red Curry Meal Kit 224G

Product Description
- Easy Thai Red Curry Kit
- Every Thai Taste purchase supports
- Duang Prateep Foundation
- A traditional and aromatic Thai curry with a rich and comforting flavour.
- Ideal with any type of meat or vegetable, our authentic red curry kit is made in Thailand with fresh ingredients, including red chilli, lemongrass, galangal, coriander and kaffir lime peel.
- Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Real Thai
- Just add meat or veg
- Ready in 15 mins
- No MSG
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 224g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (180ml): Coconut Extract (50%), Water, Red Curry Paste (43g): Fresh Garlic, Fresh Lemongrass, Fresh Red Chilli, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Fresh Onion, Fresh Galangal, Fresh Coriander, Fresh Kaffir Lime Peel, Palm Sugar, Spices (Cumin, Coriander Seed, Pepper), Thai Steamed Herbs (4g): Fresh Lemongrass, Fresh Kaffir Lime Leaves
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that handles Gluten, Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once open, use all ingredients.Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
- Handy Tips
- Also delicious with chicken, tofu, beef, chopped vegetables or whatever you have in the fridge. You can make the dish hotter by adding sliced red chillies.
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Net Contents
224g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (1/3 Pack)
|Energy
|558 kJ/133 kcal
|424 kJ/101 kcal
|Fat
|10g
|7.7g
|- of which saturates
|8.7g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|6.7g
|- of which sugars
|2.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Nutritional based in contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
|-
