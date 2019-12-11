Bombay Sapphire 50Cl

- Premium Distilled London Dry gin
- The premium quality of Bombay Sapphire gin is the result of its recipe which carefully balances ten hand selected botanicals from around the world
- The tantalising, smooth and complex taste when you experience Bombay Sapphire is described as fresh citrus and juniper flavours combined with a light, spicy finish
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- The tantalising, smooth and complex taste when you experience Bombay Sapphire is described as fresh citrus and juniper flavours combined with a light, spicy finish
Alcohol Units
20
ABV
40% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Bombay Sapphire
- The Ultimate Gin & Tonic
- Place a handful of ice into a balloon glass , drop in a fresh wedge of lime, pour over 50ml Bombay Sapphire and top up with 100ml premium tonic water
Name and address
- The Bombay Spirits Company,
- London,
- W1B 3HH.
Return to
- The Bombay Spirits Company,
- London,
- W1B 3HH.
- www.bombaysapphire.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019