Bombay Sapphire 50Cl

Bombay Sapphire 50Cl
£ 16.50
£33.00/litre

  • Premium Distilled London Dry gin
  • The premium quality of Bombay Sapphire gin is the result of its recipe which carefully balances ten hand selected botanicals from around the world
  • The tantalising, smooth and complex taste when you experience Bombay Sapphire is described as fresh citrus and juniper flavours combined with a light, spicy finish
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Bombay Sapphire
  • The Ultimate Gin & Tonic
  • Place a handful of ice into a balloon glass , drop in a fresh wedge of lime, pour over 50ml Bombay Sapphire and top up with 100ml premium tonic water

Name and address

  • The Bombay Spirits Company,
  • London,
  • W1B 3HH.

Return to

  • www.bombaysapphire.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

