Birds Eye 4 Battered Fish Fillets 400G

Perfect for Shallow Frying from frozen.
Horrible!
The fish inside these is like a fish flavoured mash. Very wet and not nice. Appears to be just fish leftovers scraped together and disguised in batter. Won't be buying them again.
Disgusting
Prefer the Youngs chip shop cod fillets that actually taste like proper fish that you can get from a good fish and chip shop and now you have removed that from your range. Why and what is the purpose of writing reviews if no one else but you can read them. It was disgusting as I am disgusted writing this.
Don't buy
It was hard to find the fish in the horrid stodgy batter. complete waste of money
Very greasy but tasty
Awful
Brought this today looks nothing like the picture the batter is so heavy and thick it's soggy inside. And the pieces are tiny compare to the picture, it's like the picture is of Harry R fish and this is something else. Even the fish inside looks greyish wouldn't buy again that's for sure can get the same fish smartprice. Poor quality... expect more from birds eye.
Very disappointing
Bought as son wanted to try some fish ,so thought birds eye an looked like decent fish ,cooked nicely ,just very disappointed when cut into it,was nothing like fish or picture on box !! it was mush fish mashed together no flakes as pulled apart just mush ,factory processed rubbish,won't be buying again,fresh fish counter where see it actual fish !!!
good smell
it was good ate them in my basement good quick easy scran
large fish fingers
felt let down cod fillets more like fish fingers not like advert fish on tv looks like 1/2 in thick but inreal world 1/4 in