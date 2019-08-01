By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Battered Fish Fillets 400G

2(9)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Battered Fish Fillets 400G
£ 2.85
£7.13/kg
Per portion (105g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1087kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of Alaska pollock fillet, coated in a crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • To find out more about our ingredients and where this fish comes from, visit www.birdseye.co.uk
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • A message from your captain
  • Ahoy there! My Battered Fish are made from nothing but simple ingredients...
  • 100% wild caught fish and a golden crispy batter, that's all.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives for the Captain's table.
  • Simply made, simply delicious!
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% fish fillet
  • 260 calories per fillet
  • 100% succulent fish fillets are caught out at sea
  • Coated in a golden and crispy batter
  • This product is a source of Omega 3
  • Pack size: 0.4kg
  • Source of Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (48%), Batter Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Batter Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Starch (contains Wheat), Flour (contains Wheat), Salt, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Mustard, Natural Flavourings, Black Pepper Extract), #E450 and E500 are the basic ingredients of Baking Powder, which is used to make the Batter light and crispy

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven, 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7
Place on a baking tray in the middle or the oven. 20 minutes
Crispy and golden. Serve with your favourite sides.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (105g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1016kJ1087kJ
- kcal243kcal260kcal
Fat 14g15g
of which Saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate19g2.0g
of which Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre 0.6g0.6g
Protein 10g11g
Salt 1.2g1.3g
A serving of 105g oven baked provides: 102 mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all the bones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for Shallow Frying from frozen.

5 stars

Perfect for Shallow Frying from frozen.

Horrible!

2 stars

The fish inside these is like a fish flavoured mash. Very wet and not nice. Appears to be just fish leftovers scraped together and disguised in batter. Won't be buying them again.

Disgusting

1 stars

Prefer the Youngs chip shop cod fillets that actually taste like proper fish that you can get from a good fish and chip shop and now you have removed that from your range. Why and what is the purpose of writing reviews if no one else but you can read them. It was disgusting as I am disgusted writing this.

Don't buy

1 stars

It was hard to find the fish in the horrid stodgy batter. complete waste of money

Very greasy but tasty

2 stars

Very greasy but tasty

Awful

1 stars

Brought this today looks nothing like the picture the batter is so heavy and thick it's soggy inside. And the pieces are tiny compare to the picture, it's like the picture is of Harry R fish and this is something else. Even the fish inside looks greyish wouldn't buy again that's for sure can get the same fish smartprice. Poor quality... expect more from birds eye.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Bought as son wanted to try some fish ,so thought birds eye an looked like decent fish ,cooked nicely ,just very disappointed when cut into it,was nothing like fish or picture on box !! it was mush fish mashed together no flakes as pulled apart just mush ,factory processed rubbish,won't be buying again,fresh fish counter where see it actual fish !!!

good smell

5 stars

it was good ate them in my basement good quick easy scran

large fish fingers

1 stars

felt let down cod fillets more like fish fingers not like advert fish on tv looks like 1/2 in thick but inreal world 1/4 in

