Werthers Original Sugar Free Butter Candy 80G

Werthers Original Sugar Free Butter Candy 80G
Product Description

  • Butter Candies with sweeteners
  • The creamy caramel taste of Werther's Original
  • Werther's Original Butter Candies are deliciously smooth and creamy caramel sweets. Named after the little village of Werther, where they were first created, they are made with care, expertise and know-how passed down through generations. Now enjoy their smooth and rich caramel taste in our sugar free Butter Candies.
  • Storck® Part of Your World®
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Traditional Werther's quality
  • Sugar free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners: Isomalt, Acesulfame-K, Butter (Milk) (7.9%), Cream (Milk) (7%), Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • August Storck KG,
  • Waldstr. 27,
  • D- 13403,
  • Berlin.

Distributor address

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • Storck is proud of its reputation for quality. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack and its contents, stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This applies to the UK only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.
  • www.storck.co.uk
  • www.werthers-original.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1203 kJ/290 kcal
Fat 8.8 g
of which saturates 5.7 g
Carbohydrate 87.0 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 0.2 g
Salt 1.2 g

Sugar free, Great for those that are losing weight

5 stars

Sugar free, Great for those that are losing weight or diabetic.

