By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Tikka Samosa 98G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Tikka Samosa 98G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One chicken samosa
  • Energy1218kJ 293kcal
    15%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1353kJ / 325kcal

Product Description

  • Indian inspired snack made with chicken, potato, onion and peas wrapped in a crisp pastry.
  • Chicken Samosa

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Thigh (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato (11%), Onion, Peas, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Paste, Water, Palm Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander Powder, Salt, Paprika, Maize Starch, Cumin Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Fennel, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken samosa (90g)
Energy1353kJ / 325kcal1218kJ / 293kcal
Fat21.6g19.4g
Saturates4.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate23.7g21.3g
Sugars2.2g2.0g
Fibre2.5g2.3g
Protein7.7g6.9g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Something was missing

3 stars

I would have given it full marks if I could find anywhere how to heat them. Rang your customer relations team and they could not help either.

Disappointing

3 stars

Indian inspired snack made with chicken, potato, onion and peas wrapped in a crisp pastry. I love samosas, one of my favourite foods, but these don't quite hit the mark sadly. The pasty is floury and too thick, the filling is sparse and if far shy of the corners, the only part of the pasty which was in fact crisp (this was after reheating them in the oven). They are also badly seasoned and lack flavour. Not the delicious crisp mouthwatering treat I was looking forward to.

not enough chicken

1 stars

dont know where the chicken is. the samosa itself was nice but there was a serious lack of chicken.

Had very little filling, which was very bland and

1 stars

Had very little filling, which was very bland and was certainly not a definition of a samosa

Needs more filling

3 stars

Disappointed that there was so little filling.

Usually bought next

Tesco Counter Onion Bhaji

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Indian Chicken Pakora 150G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Offer

Counter Tesco Mini Onion Bhaji Pick & Mix

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Tesco Vegetable Samosa

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.70
£0.70/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here