Tesco Chicken Tikka Samosa 98G

Something was missing
I would have given it full marks if I could find anywhere how to heat them. Rang your customer relations team and they could not help either.
Disappointing
Indian inspired snack made with chicken, potato, onion and peas wrapped in a crisp pastry. I love samosas, one of my favourite foods, but these don't quite hit the mark sadly. The pasty is floury and too thick, the filling is sparse and if far shy of the corners, the only part of the pasty which was in fact crisp (this was after reheating them in the oven). They are also badly seasoned and lack flavour. Not the delicious crisp mouthwatering treat I was looking forward to.
not enough chicken
dont know where the chicken is. the samosa itself was nice but there was a serious lack of chicken.
Had very little filling, which was very bland and was certainly not a definition of a samosa
Needs more filling
Disappointed that there was so little filling.