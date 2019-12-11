Doritos Mild Salsa Dip 300G
Product Description
- Doritos Mild Salsa.
- - Load up your Doritos tortilla chips with Mild Salsa Dip to unleash the full Doritos taste experience
- - Doritos tangy Mild Salsa dip makes your snacking experience even bolder
- - The perfect dip for sharing
- - Suitable for Vegetarians and contain no artificial colours or flavours
- - Try Doritos tortilla chips with one of our dips for a bolder snacking experience
- Doritos For The Bold - At Doritos we believe no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold flavours, we're where it's at. With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a triangular shape to load with dip, Doritos are the great tasting snack to share when getting together with mates. Are you BOLD enough to try the UK's favourite Tortilla Chip brand?
- Unleash the full Doritos taste experience with the full range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full doritos range at our website.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (49%), Tomatoes (19%), Onion, Peppers (10%), Jalapeño Peppers (2%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Capsicum Extract
Storage
Refrigerate after opening.Consume within three days of opening Best Before Date, see coding on jar.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
This jar contains 7-8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 40g (%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|56kJ/13kcal (1%*)
|141kJ/33kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g (<1%*)
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g (<1%*)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|6.6g
|of which sugars
|1.6g (2%*)
|4.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.55g (9%*)
|1.38g
|This jar contains 7-8 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
