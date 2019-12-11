By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Doritos Mild Salsa Dip 300G

Doritos Mild Salsa Dip 300G
£ 1.25
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Doritos Mild Salsa.
  • - Load up your Doritos tortilla chips with Mild Salsa Dip to unleash the full Doritos taste experience
  • - Doritos tangy Mild Salsa dip makes your snacking experience even bolder
  • - The perfect dip for sharing
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians and contain no artificial colours or flavours
  • - Try Doritos tortilla chips with one of our dips for a bolder snacking experience
  • Doritos For The Bold - At Doritos we believe no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold flavours, we're where it's at. With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a triangular shape to load with dip, Doritos are the great tasting snack to share when getting together with mates. Are you BOLD enough to try the UK's favourite Tortilla Chip brand?
  • Unleash the full Doritos taste experience with the full range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full doritos range at our website.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée (49%), Tomatoes (19%), Onion, Peppers (10%), Jalapeño Peppers (2%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Capsicum Extract

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Consume within three days of opening Best Before Date, see coding on jar.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening
  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This jar contains 7-8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • www.doritos.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 40g (%*)Per 100g
Energy 56kJ/13kcal (1%*)141kJ/33kcal
Fat &lt;0.1g (<1%*)<0.1g
of which saturates &lt;0.1g (<1%*)<0.1g
Carbohydrate 2.6g6.6g
of which sugars 1.6g (2%*)4.1g
Fibre 0.4g1g
Protein 0.5g1.2g
Salt 0.55g (9%*)1.38g
This jar contains 7-8 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

