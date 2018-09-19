By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Risotto Gallo Risotto Pronto Mushroom 175G

5(1)Write a review
Risotto Gallo Risotto Pronto Mushroom 175G
Product Description

  • My Risotto Perfetto Porcini Mushroom
  • With My Risotto Perfetto everyone can enjoy, in just 12 minutes, the ultimate risotto experience from Riso Gallo, the Italian artist of risotto. Our exclusive method uses big Italian risotto rice grains which naturally absorb delicious flavors. No additives are used-only carefully selected top quality ingredients.
  • For an authentic dish, choose from Saffron, Mushrooms, Cheese or Asparagus and enhance if you wish, with a dash of your own creativity!
  • My Risotto Perfetto: the authentic Italian risotto experience, your way, the easiest way!
  • The Riso Gallo story begins in 1856 in Genoa with a man called Giovanni Battista, and today his direct descendants in the sixth generation are still running the business, now located in Robbio Lomellina.
  • Riso Gallo produces rice in the Northern Po Valley, the only authentic risotto rice growing region and the single biggest rice growing area in Europe.
  • The Italian passion for food, with the use of natural and fresh ingredients, is recognised the world over. The dish of risotto embodies this approach, with the use of just rice, onions, a knob of butter, stock, and local fresh ingredients, being all you need for a complete meal, the perfect balance of creaminess and "all dente" texture.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 12 min
  • Less than 2% fat
  • No colourings and MSG added
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Parboiled Rice, Porcini Mushroom (Boletus Edulis and related variety) 2, 5%, Onion, Melted Cheese, Potato Starch, Malt Dextrin, Milk Proteins, Sugar, Rice Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Parsley 0, 14%, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory where Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Soy, Milk, Fish, Crustaceans, Shellfish and their derivatives are used, Contains traces of the above mentioned substances

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: How to prepare an excellent Risotto in just 12 minutes:
1. Pour 2 glasses of cold water for each glass of rice into a heavy based saucepan (175g Risotto = 450 ml water).
2. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12 minutes or until water is absorbed. Stir occasionally during simmering and especially just before serving.
3. Add a knob of butter or drizzle of oil and Parmesan. Best served creamy.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to personnalise your risotto before serving:
  • Garnish with wild mushrooms
  • Stir in fried bacon strips
  • Serve with grilled sausages
  • Add some grilled peppers
  • Try it with strips of herb omelette
  • Serve with chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Riso Gallo S.p.A.,
  • V.le Riccardo Preve, 4,
  • 27038 Robbio (PV),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.risogallo.com
  • customerservice@risogallo.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100g
Energy 1466 kJ
-346 kcal
Fat 1,1 g
of which saturates 0,4 g
Carbohydrate 75,2 g
of which sugars 2,0 g
Fibre 1,6 g
Protein 7,9 g
Salt 2,2 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely comfort food.

5 stars

I love this risotto, lovely and creamy and really mushroomy, you can really taste the porcini. I like to add a knob of butter and some parmesan at the end. Just wish it was on offer more often.

