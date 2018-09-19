Risotto Gallo Risotto Pronto Mushroom 175G

Lovely comfort food.
I love this risotto, lovely and creamy and really mushroomy, you can really taste the porcini. I like to add a knob of butter and some parmesan at the end. Just wish it was on offer more often.
Parboiled Rice, Porcini Mushroom (Boletus Edulis and related variety) 2, 5%, Onion, Melted Cheese, Potato Starch, Malt Dextrin, Milk Proteins, Sugar, Rice Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Parsley 0, 14%, Garlic
Store in a cool, dry place.
Hob
Instructions: How to prepare an excellent Risotto in just 12 minutes:
1. Pour 2 glasses of cold water for each glass of rice into a heavy based saucepan (175g Risotto = 450 ml water).
2. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12 minutes or until water is absorbed. Stir occasionally during simmering and especially just before serving.
3. Add a knob of butter or drizzle of oil and Parmesan. Best served creamy.
Made in Italy
2 Servings
175g ℮
|Typical Values
|for 100g
|Energy
|1466 kJ
|-
|346 kcal
|Fat
|1,1 g
|of which saturates
|0,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|75,2 g
|of which sugars
|2,0 g
|Fibre
|1,6 g
|Protein
|7,9 g
|Salt
|2,2 g
