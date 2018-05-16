Product Description
- Risotto Gallo Risotto Pronto 4 Cheese 175G
- With My Risotto Perfetto everyone can enjoy, in just 12 minutes, the ultimate risotto experience from Riso Gallo, the Italian artist of risotto. Our exclusive method uses big Italian risotto rice grains which naturally absorb delicious flavors. No additives are used-only carefully selected top quality ingredients. For an authentic dish, choose from Saffron, Mushrooms, Cheese or Asparagus-and enhance if you wish, with a dash of your own creativity!
- My Risotto Perfetto: the authentic Italian risotto experience, your way, the easiest way!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C108458, www.fsc.org
- No MSG added
- No colourings
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Parboiled Rice, Melted Cheeses 5, 9% (of which 47, 9% Camembert, Pecorino, Emmenthal, Cheddar Cheeses and 52, 1% other Cheeses), Potato Starch, Malt Dextrin, Rice Starch, Onion, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory where Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Soy, Milk and their derivatives are used., Contains traces of the above mentioned substances.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: How to prepare an excellent Risotto in just 12 minutes:
1. Pour 2 glasses of cold water for each glass of rice into a heavy based saucepan (175g Risotto = 450 ml water).
2. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12 minutes or until water is absorbed. Stir occasionally during simmering and especially just before serving.
3. Add a knob of butter or drizzle of oil and Parmesan. Best served creamy.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- How to personnalise your risotto before serving:
- Stir in peas & chopped ham
- Perfect stuffing for mushrooms
- Add cooked flaked smoked haddock
- Serve with chopped spring onions & chopped tomatoes
- Try it with cubed pears
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Colours
Name and address
- Riso Gallo S.p.A.,
- V.le Riccardo Preve, 4,
- 27038 Robbio (PV),
- Italy.
Return to
- Riso Gallo S.p.A.,
- V.le Riccardo Preve, 4,
- 27038 Robbio (PV),
- Italy.
- customerservice@risogallo.com
- www.risogallo.com
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for 100g
|Energy
|1521 kJ
|-
|359 kcal
|Fat
|2,9 g
|of which saturates
|1,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|74,0 g
|of which sugars
|1,8 g
|Fibre
|1,0 g
|Protein
|8,7 g
|Salt
|2,2 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.