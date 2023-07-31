We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pledge Expert Care Wood Floor Cleaner 750ml

3.8(4)
£2.90

£3.87/litre

Pledge Expert Care Wood Floor Cleaner 750ml
Sometimes, cleaning can be a little rough on sensitive surfaces. And that's why Pledge Expert Care Wood Floor Cleaner gives a shine to your wooden surfaces. Pledge brings decades of wood expertise with it, so you can be assured that your delicate and valuable surfaces will shine and remain intact. It gently reveals the natural beauty of wooden floors. The special formula of this hard floor cleaner means that there are no streaks, and no residue left behind. It's a gentle cleaner that's ready to use, and which removes dirt and grime from your wooden floors. It gently cleans floors, and good news, the bottle is made from 30% post consumer recycled plastic. Bring out the beauty of your wood floors with Pledge Expert Care Wood.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Pledge Expert Care Wood Floor Cleaner gives a shine to your wooden surfaces Be assured that your delicate and valuable surfaces will shine and remain intact Reveals the natural beauty of wooden floors, with no streaks or residue left behind Gently cleans floors, while removing dirt and grime Bottle is made from 30% post consumer recycled plastic
Pack size: 0.75L

Ingredients

Contains reaction mass of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one; and 2-methyl-2H -isothiazol-3-one(3:1) d-limonene May produce an allergic reaction

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dilute 2 capfuls of the product into 5 litres of warm water. Apply with a sponge, cloth or mop. No need to rinse or dry with a cloth. If used on a delicate surface check the effect on a small, less visible surface.Always test an inconspicuous area prior to use

