Tesco Finest Pesto With Fresh Basil 130G

Who puts lemon juice in pesto?!
Who puts lemon juice in pesto?!
Best one
My favourite pesto, much better than jar ones. Tastes fresh made.
My must have!
First of all: whole Finest range is a dream. The green pesto is always fresh and not too oily, the cheese is never in chunks like other store brands. You can actually taste basil and it is very healthy. I use it on anything: in salads, put it with hummus on my bread, and add to pizzas and pastas.
Very delicious
Use this a lot - especially to make Minestrone soup (a Tesco's recipe) and it is better than others I've tried.