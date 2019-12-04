By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pesto With Fresh Basil 130G

£ 2.00
£1.54/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pot (65g)
  • Energy1147kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat27.4g
    39%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1764kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil (17%) pesto with Pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts.
  • Blended fresh basil, Pecorino cheese and pine nuts A true Italian pesto bursts with vibrant flavour and aroma. Here, our experts blend fresh basil, garlic and lemon juice with pecorino and regato cheeses, then finish it with pine nuts.
  • Blended fresh basil, Pecorino cheese and pine nuts
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basil (25%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (11%), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts (5%), Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on pine nuts.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (65g)
Energy1764kJ / 428kcal1147kJ / 278kcal
Fat42.2g27.4g
Saturates6.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate3.6g2.3g
Sugars1.1g0.7g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein7.9g5.1g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on pine nuts.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Who puts lemon juice in pesto?!

1 stars

Who puts lemon juice in pesto?!

Best one

5 stars

My favourite pesto, much better than jar ones. Tastes fresh made.

My must have!

5 stars

First of all: whole Finest range is a dream. The green pesto is always fresh and not too oily, the cheese is never in chunks like other store brands. You can actually taste basil and it is very healthy. I use it on anything: in salads, put it with hummus on my bread, and add to pizzas and pastas.

Very delicious

5 stars

Use this a lot - especially to make Minestrone soup (a Tesco's recipe) and it is better than others I've tried.

