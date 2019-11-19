Merrydown Vintage Cider 750Ml Bottle

Product Description
- Original Vintage Apple Cider
- For recipe inspiration please visit www.merrydown.co.uk/recipes
- Merrydown Original 6.8% ABV is a smooth cider, made with the finest hand-picked apples pressed within 24 hours for maximum freshness. This medium to sweet cider is smooth and fruity, perfectly enjoyed chilled.
- Packed with quality apple juice, we use the perfect blend of apples chosen for sweetness and flavour that delivers the right amount of bite. Our deliciously golden cider is a great accompaniment to any meal or if you're feeling adventurous why not try adding Merrydown to your Sunday roast gravy to add richness or to make a tasty pancake sauce for a great breakfast treat.
- Let us introduce you to Jack, Ian and John friends and founders of Merrydown. Back in 1946 their creativity and determination led to the most delicious apple wine (as it was then known) being perfected in Jack's house - a home called "Merrydown" where they would relax, put their feet up and enjoy a glass of cider once their day was done.
- To this day our recipe remains the same perfect blend
- 6.8% ABV medium, sweet Original Apple Cider
- Our unique Sussex recipe only uses the juiciest hand-picked eating apples, pressed within 24 hours for maximum freshness, to create a smooth, fruity Vintage cider
- Created in 1946 by 3 friends who shared a passion for cider making, Merrydown Original is crammed with more apple-y wonderfulness than conventional ciders
- Contains no artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs. Gluten free
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Alcohol Units
5.1
ABV
6.8% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Merrydown PLC,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD.
Return to
- www.merrydown.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
