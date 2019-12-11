Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water 500Ml

Not the cheapest, but certainly the best!
If you enjoy a gin and tonic, and who doesn't, then Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water is simply the best accompaniment, to your favourite gin tipple.
Premium by name...
Other tonics don’t compare. Quality mixer. Why risk wasting good quality gin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
fEVER TREE
I LIKE THE SMALL TINS WHICH I CAN BUY IN STORE BUT DO NOT SEEM TO BE ABLE TO GET THEM ONLINE FROM YOU. THE BOTTLES GO FLAT TOO QUICKLY
Tonic for the discerning plate
Indian Tonic water. Drinking it neat, the tonic water refreshes the palate leaving a clean fresh taste on the tongue and mouth. Mixed with London Dry Gin the tonic water offsets the bitter after taste of the gin leaving a sweet linguring finish with bubbles bursting on the tongue. The Indian Tonic water reduces the heaviness of the Gin . Mixed with Elderflower Gin, the drink became light, refreshing and an excellent G&T for the long summer evenings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely tonic in my life
This is the first time I have tried Fever-Tree tonic. I was impressed how delicate and refreshing the tonic was. This was a very enjoyable and relaxing drink. I would happily drink this tonic alone with ice and a slice of lemon. When paired with gin it complemented the gin flavour and added a slight bitterness which I enjoyed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely delicate flavour
A delicious yet subtle taste that complements a wide variety of gins. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious Drink
Fevertree Premium Indian Tonic Water is lovely and refreshing. It's delicious to drink over ice and not bitter. It also tasted lovely with my favourite gin! Fevertree never disappoints, a big thumbs up from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfectly compliments my gin
Finely carbonated long lasting bubbles with the perfect level of quinine flavour, Fever Tree original tonic makes the ideal partner for my Caorunn gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice and freshing
This was a nice and freshing tonic but I did prefer the Mediterranean tonic with by Tanqueray rather than this tonic they just seemed to go better together [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very clean taste, lovely packaging, quite expensiv
I really love this tonic - with a decent gin it is defintely my favourite drink. I was first attracted to it because there are no artificial sweetners which other mainstream brands all seem to use - even in the non-diet versions. It is expensive, but will definitely be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]