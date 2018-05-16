By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mattessons Smoked Turkey Rashers 200G

Mattessons Smoked Turkey Rashers 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
Per slice (25g) grilled contains
  • Energy145kJ 34kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ/137 kcal

Product Description

  • Smoke flavoured turkey rashers with added water.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% turkey breast
  • Low fat
  • 34 calories per slice
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (84%), Water, Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium nitrite), Smoke Flavouring

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 3 days of opening and no later than date shown. Unopened, this pack can be stored for up to 3 months in the freezer. Freeze on day of purchase but no later than 2 days before Use by Date.Use by: See front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not over cook.

Grill
Instructions: Grill under a medium heat for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 slices

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA49QN.

Return to

  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g grilledPer rasher 25g grilled% intake per 25g
Energy 580kJ/137 kcal145kJ/34kcal2%
Fat 1.6g<0.5g<1%
of which saturates 0.5g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrates<0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g<1%
Protein 30.0g7.5g
Salt 2.2g0.55g9%
This pack contains 8 slices---
Reference intake for an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

