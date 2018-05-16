Mattessons Smoked Turkey Rashers 200G

- Energy145kJ 34kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ/137 kcal
Product Description
- Smoke flavoured turkey rashers with added water.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% turkey breast
- Low fat
- 34 calories per slice
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Turkey (84%), Water, Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium nitrite), Smoke Flavouring
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 3 days of opening and no later than date shown. Unopened, this pack can be stored for up to 3 months in the freezer. Freeze on day of purchase but no later than 2 days before Use by Date.Use by: See front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not over cook.
Grill
Instructions: Grill under a medium heat for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on each side.
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 slices
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA49QN.
Return to
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g grilled
|Per rasher 25g grilled
|% intake per 25g
|Energy
|580kJ/137 kcal
|145kJ/34kcal
|2%
|Fat
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|30.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.55g
|9%
|Reference intake for an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
