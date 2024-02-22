SCHWEPPES LEMONADE 1 LTR

Sparkling Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners

Try out Schweppes Lemonade, a unique sparkling soft drink inspired by the original Schweppes Aerated Lemonade from 1835. Enjoy the classic, crisp lemon taste and refreshing bubbles while at a party or relaxing at home. Drink it straight or mix it with your favourite spirit to make your own tasty cocktail. The unique sparkling soft drink with a lemon taste. Enjoy straight or mixed with spirits. Do you ever wonder how does over 200 years of efferverence and socialisng taste? Then choose Schweppes to find out! Schweppes Lemonade is a unique sparkling soft drink inspired by the original Schweppes Aerated Lemonade from 1835. Intriguing, refreshing with everlasting bubbles and a classic, crisp lemon taste, it challenges your tastebuds and brings you an exciting experience. Enjoy Schweppes Lemonade straight or combine it with vodka or gin to prepare classic cocktails. Bring to life your creativity, add other spirits or juices and create your own mixed drinks. Cherish the best moments with Schweppes while being social.

The Schweppes brand dates back more than 200 years when the pioneer and character Jacob Schweppe invented the revolutionary process to enrich pure water with carbon dioxide. Schweppes inspires adults to explore and savour life's experiences with its millions of tiny little bubbles. Since 1783.

Classic and crisp lemon taste with millions of tiny, refreshing bubbles Non-alcoholic drink inspired by the original Schweppes Aerated Lemonade from 1835 With unique flavours Enjoy straight or mix it with your favourite spirit to make your own tasty cocktail

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Number of uses

Number of Servings 4

Net Contents

1l

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives