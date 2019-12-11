Levi Roots Reggae Sauce 490G

Product Description
- Tangy Caribbean-style BBQ Sauce with Scotch Bonnet Chillies, Allspice and Herbs.
- My story started from humble beginnings in a tiny village in Jamaica called Content, where my Grandmother taught me the art of mixing Caribbean flavours and where I first discovered my love of Reggae Music. Go on ... join me on the journey and put some music in your food! More Love
- Levi Roots
- Take it squeezy
- Pack size: 490g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onion Purée, Red Scotch Bonnet Chilli Purée (1.3%) [Scotch Bonnet Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Ground Allspice (0.3%), Spring Onion, Ground Black Pepper, Paprika, Ground Coriander, Herbs, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.Best Before End: See cap.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Use a generous splash on the side of almost anything to make your food sing!
- It's so easy going it gets on with everything!
Name and address
Net Contents
490g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|552kJ/ 132kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|of which sugars
|29.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
