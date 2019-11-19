By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold 10 Sachet Lemon

Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold 10 Sachet Lemon
£ 2.75
£0.28/each
  • Paracetamol, Guaifenesin & Phenylephrine. Pain & Fever, Blocked Nose, Chesty Cough.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. For the relief of the symptoms of colds and flu and the pain and congestion of sinusitis, including aches and pains, headache, blocked nose and sore throat, chills and feverishness. They also loosen stubborn phlegm and provide relief from chesty coughs.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For oral use after dissolving the contents of the sachet in a standard mug of hot, but not boiling water (250ml). Allow to cool to a drinkable temperature. • Adults, the elderly and children 12 years and over: The contents of one sachet to be taken every four hours as required. Do not take more than 4 sachets (4 doses) in any 24 hour period. • Do not give to children under 12 years old. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 sachets

Safety information

CONTAINS PARACETAMOL., Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine., Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well., If you are taking medication or are under medical care, consult your doctor before using this medicine. Do not take with other cold, flu or decongestant products., Do not use these sachets after the date shown on the pack., Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Ill buy it again!

5 stars

This really helps if you have a soar chest, hacking cough and more!

