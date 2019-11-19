Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold 10 Sachet Lemon

Ill buy it again!
This really helps if you have a soar chest, hacking cough and more!
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
10 sachets
CONTAINS PARACETAMOL., Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine., Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well., If you are taking medication or are under medical care, consult your doctor before using this medicine. Do not take with other cold, flu or decongestant products., Do not use these sachets after the date shown on the pack., Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020