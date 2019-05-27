Total Greek 0% Fat Yogurt 170G

Lush!
This Greek yoghurt is the best I have had by a mile. Lovely and thick (the reason I like greek yoghurt) and tastes great. I have this everyday with fruit. If you don't need 0% then the 5% is even better if that's possible.
Healthy choices, with an indulgent option
It needs stirring up on opening, but when I am tempted by snacks it's a great healthier replacement. It is not bitter tasting and certainly not sweet. So a good exchange for normal yogurt. If you need more indulgence, I sometimes add two crumbled up digestive biscuits. Still only around 200 calories then for the whole pot.
fit greek 0% yog
yummy it's WW & SW friendly I had me own frozen fruits
I have these every week now, much more healthy i can add my own choice of fresh fruit to them for my desserts.
Total Greek 0% Fat Yogurt has a lovely taste, and it is very good for you. I have tried other Greek Yogurt but this is the best. 5 Stars.