Total Greek 0% Fat Yogurt 170G

5(5)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • 0% Natural Fat Free Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
  • No added sugar*
  • *Contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
  • Fat free
  • 3g sugars, 10.3g protein, 54 kcal per 100g
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 170g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Use By: See Lid

Name and address

  • Face International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 230 kJ (54 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 10.3 g
Salt 0.1 g
Calcium 120 mg
%NRV*15%
*Nutrient Reference Value-

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lush!

5 stars

This Greek yoghurt is the best I have had by a mile. Lovely and thick (the reason I like greek yoghurt) and tastes great. I have this everyday with fruit. If you don't need 0% then the 5% is even better if that's possible.

Healthy choices, with an indulgent option

4 stars

It needs stirring up on opening, but when I am tempted by snacks it's a great healthier replacement. It is not bitter tasting and certainly not sweet. So a good exchange for normal yogurt. If you need more indulgence, I sometimes add two crumbled up digestive biscuits. Still only around 200 calories then for the whole pot.

fit greek 0% yog

5 stars

yummy it's WW & SW friendly I had me own frozen fruits

I have these every week now, much more healthy i c

5 stars

I have these every week now, much more healthy i can add my own choice of fresh fruit to them for my desserts.

Total Greek 0% Fat Yogurt has a lovely taste, and

5 stars

Total Greek 0% Fat Yogurt has a lovely taste, and it is very good for you. I have tried other Greek Yogurt but this is the best. 5 Stars.

