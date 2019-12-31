Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce 250Ml

Great Product
Very tasty and adds flavour to all seafood
Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce
Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce is brilliant and the only one my husband will eat ..
Extremely tasty with prawns
I use half of it with a bag of Tesco frozen prawns on jacket potatoes for two of us, than store it in the fridge for up to 4 weeks to use with the same meal again. There’s plenty of sauce and it is so so tasty.
The only seafood sauce I will buy after trying lot
Good value for money
Taste the same as more expensive makes
Great Value
Very good quality and value. Please can we have the larger size back for Christmas.
Salad tastes great...
I have this with my salad for lunch every day - wish they still did the 500ml, don't need the name brand.
Perfect
I use this all summer for prawn cocktail.... wouldn’t change it
Very good & tasty. Wish they did a larger jar.
