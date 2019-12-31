By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce 250Ml

5(9)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy195kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1302kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat seafood sauce.
  • Great with prawns. Blended with tomatoes, garlic and paprika for a rich, tangy flavour.
  • Free Range Eggs
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil (23%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Tomato Purée (13%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (0.8%), Dijon Mustard[Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Citric Acid], Soy Sauce [Soya bean, Wheat Gluten, ], Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring (Mustard Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 12 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1302kJ / 314kcal195kJ / 47kcal
Fat24.4g3.7g
Saturates1.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate22.7g3.4g
Sugars16.9g2.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt1.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
40% less fat than Tesco Seafood Sauce.--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product

5 stars

Very tasty and adds flavour to all seafood

Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce

5 stars

Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce is brilliant and the only one my husband will eat ..

Extremely tasty with prawns

5 stars

I use half of it with a bag of Tesco frozen prawns on jacket potatoes for two of us, than store it in the fridge for up to 4 weeks to use with the same meal again. There’s plenty of sauce and it is so so tasty.

The only seafood sauce I will buy after trying lot

5 stars

The only seafood sauce I will buy after trying lots of others

Good value for money

5 stars

Taste the same as more expensive makes

Great Value

4 stars

Very good quality and value. Please can we have the larger size back for Christmas.

Salad tastes great...

5 stars

I have this with my salad for lunch every day - wish they still did the 500ml, don't need the name brand.

Perfect

5 stars

I use this all summer for prawn cocktail.... wouldn’t change it

Very good & tasty. Wish they did a larger jar.

5 stars

