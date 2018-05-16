Tesco Seafood Sauce 500Ml

- Energy326kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171kJ / 525kcal
Product Description
- Seafood sauce.
- Great with prawns Blended with tomatoes, garlic and paprika for a rich, tangy flavour
- Great with prawns Blended with tomatoes, garlic and paprika for a rich, tangy flavour
- Free range egg
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (47%), Tomato Purée (17%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Whole Egg (6%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (1%), Salt, Water, Mustard Seed, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring (contains Celery), Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 33 servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|2171kJ / 525kcal
|326kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|49.7g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|14.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019