By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seafood Sauce 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Seafood Sauce 500Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One tablespoon
  • Energy326kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171kJ / 525kcal

Product Description

  • Seafood sauce.
  • Great with prawns Blended with tomatoes, garlic and paprika for a rich, tangy flavour
  • Great with prawns Blended with tomatoes, garlic and paprika for a rich, tangy flavour
  • Free range egg
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (47%), Tomato Purée (17%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Whole Egg (6%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (1%), Salt, Water, Mustard Seed, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring (contains Celery), Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 33 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy2171kJ / 525kcal326kJ / 79kcal
Fat49.7g7.5g
Saturates3.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate17.7g2.7g
Sugars14.8g2.2g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein1.4g0.2g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here