Tesco Finest Cotes De Gascogne 75Cl

Crisp,apple,citrus delight!
lovely ! A delicious crisp apple and lime wine. Finish is intense with lingering acidity on the tongue. It makes you` smack your lips `finish, is a good way to describe it. Very very crisp!!! great with fish or seafood, nice for a sunny afternoon BBQ (if we ever get one!) Must be served very chilled on hot days.
Don’t waste your money
Like paint stripper. Almost removed the enamel from my teeth!
Undrinkable
The worst wine I have tasted this year, utterly undrinkable. Avoid at all costs!
Great buy but hope it doesn't run out !
A fine wine at a budget price . Ideal with fish, chicken. Delicately flavoured but able to match with lightly spiced Asian dishes.
Startlingly good
I am a lifetime red wine drinker but in my efforts to find good wines at lower ABV I have found it is very difficult to find good red wines of less than 12%. So I drink far more whites these days I have a few favourite whites -- 1 is Muscadet fom the Pays Nantais I always sample a new (to me)white wine, unchilled, slightly cooled, to be able to taste the flavours of the wine and especially detect the more delecate aromas. This wine is startling good at 11.5 % . Tha acidity is simply not harsh at all and but all the flavours of lemon/lime, while quite intense, do not overpower the inherent flavours of the wine.. I would say that this is not a "run of the mill" slurping wine. It would be best served slightly chilled and woudl stand on its own without food and to be let sit in the mouth to let the flavours develop--- not a slurping wine at all. Goodness me I just think this wine is hitting above its weight.
A hidden gem of a quaffable daily wine
Been drinking this for a year or so now. It is reasonably priced and very easy to drink day to day with or without food. Forget the snobbiness surrounding wine choices - chill it well, sit back, relax and drink it. For the price, I haven't tried anything better.
FORGET THE SPOILER REVIEWS.
This is an excellent wine and terrific value. I've paid £20 in restaurants and not had as good. recommended without hesitation.
Down the drain
After two glasses, this wine was like an astringent. Generally menacing and largely unpleasant. Avoid.
Most enjoyable.
Easy to drink - slips down a treat. Ideal on its own and/or with a meal. Not overly dry - fruity.
slightly bubbly
not nice - not a quality wine too acidic tipped it away