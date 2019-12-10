By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cotes De Gascogne 75Cl

4(85)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Cotes De Gascogne 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy332kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Cotes de Gascogne Blanc IGP
  • This blend of local Colombard and Gros Manseng grapes from the beautiful Gascogne region of South West France is full of lime, blossom and citrus flavours with a refreshing finish. It is dry and crisp and will perfectly complement fish pie or crab cakes. Store in a cool, dark place. Once open, drink within two days.
  • Wine of France
  • Dry & aromatic
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This delicious Cotes de Gascogne is dry, fresh and juicy with aromas of blossom and citrus fruits, and a crisp, green apple finish.

Region of Origin

Southwest

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Plaimont

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Christine Cabri

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry & aromatic

Grape Variety

Gros Manseng

Vinification Details

  • This wine is made from local grapes to produce a complex and delicately perfumed wine

History

  • Plaimont vineyards are situated on the unique soils of the Gascogny region. For many years they have invested in the top quality Chateaux and vineyards to create these unique wines

Regional Information

  • Made from grapes grown in the beautiful south west region of France

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Plaimont Producteurs.
  • At:
  • F32400-398,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy266kJ / 64kcal332kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

85 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Crisp,apple,citrus delight!

5 stars

lovely ! A delicious crisp apple and lime wine. Finish is intense with lingering acidity on the tongue. It makes you` smack your lips `finish, is a good way to describe it. Very very crisp!!! great with fish or seafood, nice for a sunny afternoon BBQ (if we ever get one!) Must be served very chilled on hot days.

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Like paint stripper. Almost removed the enamel from my teeth!

Undrinkable

1 stars

The worst wine I have tasted this year, utterly undrinkable. Avoid at all costs!

Great buy but hope it doesn't run out !

5 stars

A fine wine at a budget price . Ideal with fish, chicken. Delicately flavoured but able to match with lightly spiced Asian dishes.

Startlingly good

5 stars

I am a lifetime red wine drinker but in my efforts to find good wines at lower ABV I have found it is very difficult to find good red wines of less than 12%. So I drink far more whites these days I have a few favourite whites -- 1 is Muscadet fom the Pays Nantais I always sample a new (to me)white wine, unchilled, slightly cooled, to be able to taste the flavours of the wine and especially detect the more delecate aromas. This wine is startling good at 11.5 % . Tha acidity is simply not harsh at all and but all the flavours of lemon/lime, while quite intense, do not overpower the inherent flavours of the wine.. I would say that this is not a "run of the mill" slurping wine. It would be best served slightly chilled and woudl stand on its own without food and to be let sit in the mouth to let the flavours develop--- not a slurping wine at all. Goodness me I just think this wine is hitting above its weight.

A hidden gem of a quaffable daily wine

5 stars

Been drinking this for a year or so now. It is reasonably priced and very easy to drink day to day with or without food. Forget the snobbiness surrounding wine choices - chill it well, sit back, relax and drink it. For the price, I haven't tried anything better.

FORGET THE SPOILER REVIEWS.

5 stars

This is an excellent wine and terrific value. I've paid £20 in restaurants and not had as good. recommended without hesitation.

Down the drain

1 stars

After two glasses, this wine was like an astringent. Generally menacing and largely unpleasant. Avoid.

Most enjoyable.

4 stars

Easy to drink - slips down a treat. Ideal on its own and/or with a meal. Not overly dry - fruity.

slightly bubbly

1 stars

not nice - not a quality wine too acidic tipped it away

