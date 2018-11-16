Tesco Finest Basmati Rice 500G

The very best rice
This is the best rice for sure and now go out of my way to make certain I always have it to hand. Light and fluffy, never sticks, quick to cook and tastes absolutely delicious.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 521kJ / 123kcal
INGREDIENTS: Basmati Rice.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened reseal using tab.
Hob
Instructions: Time: 10 -12 mins
For best results, soak this basmati rice in cold water for 20 minutes before cooking.
● Rinse 75g rice per person in a sieve with running cold water.
● Add a pinch of salt (if required) to a large pan of boiling water.
● Add rice and return to the boil. Stir once, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10 - 12 minutes or until rice is tender.
● Drain in a sieve and serve immediately.
Packed in the U.K., Produce of India
approx. 7 Servings
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|521kJ / 123kcal
|1042kJ / 245kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|53.7g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.0g
|5.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 75g of rice weighs approximately 200g.
|-
|-
