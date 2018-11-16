By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Basmati Rice 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Basmati Rice 500G
£ 1.65
£3.30/kg
Per 200g
  • Energy1042kJ 245kcal
    12%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 521kJ / 123kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice
  • Carefully matured for 12 months for its distinctive fragrance and it flavour. BOP: Sown and carefully nurtured, this basmati rice is matured for at least 12 months. It has a distinctive aroma and flavour, and a fine delicate texture.
  • Carefully matured for 12 months for its distinctive fragrance and it flavour. BOP: Sown and carefully nurtured, this basmati rice is matured for at least 12 months. It has a distinctive aroma and flavour, and a fine delicate texture.
  • Each serving contains Energy 1115kJ 265kcal 13%, Fat 0.6g 1%, Saturates 0.2g 1%, Sugars <0.1g <1%, Salt 0g 0% of the reference intake*
  • Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ / 350kcal
  • *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
  • Pack contains 6 servings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basmati Rice.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened reseal using tab.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Time: 10 -12 mins
For best results, soak this basmati rice in cold water for 20 minutes before cooking.
● Rinse 75g rice per person in a sieve with running cold water.
● Add a pinch of salt (if required) to a large pan of boiling water.
● Add rice and return to the boil. Stir once, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10 - 12 minutes or until rice is tender.
● Drain in a sieve and serve immediately.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of India

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy521kJ / 123kcal1042kJ / 245kcal
Fat0.4g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate26.8g53.7g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein3.0g5.9g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 75g of rice weighs approximately 200g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The very best rice

5 stars

This is the best rice for sure and now go out of my way to make certain I always have it to hand. Light and fluffy, never sticks, quick to cook and tastes absolutely delicious.

Usually bought next

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Nairns Fine Oatcakes 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco No Added Sugar Hi Juice Orange/Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Tesco No Added Sugar Ginger Beer 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here