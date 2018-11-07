Tesco Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G

A regular purchase to accompany an oriental meal
These crisp up nicely and contain a good selection of vegetables (unlike similar products available from other supermarkets). They're good value too. My only slight criticism is that sometimes they can taste too oily.
My favourite snacks
Like to buy them and keep them in the freezer
Good side dish
I wanted to try these alongside Chinese dishes (sweet and sour) etc. They are not brilliant but acceptable given price etc. You can actually make a snack sandwich with them for a change