Tesco Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G

Tesco Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G
£ 1.00
£0.46/100g
One spring roll
  • Energy141kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables wrapped in filo pastry.
  • Cook from frozen 16 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 0.216kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (60%) [Cabbage, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Onion], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic, Soya Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Vinegar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results heat from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn halfway through heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

216g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne spring roll (17g**)
Energy831kJ / 199kcal141kJ / 34kcal
Fat8.7g1.5g
Saturates3.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate24.8g4.2g
Sugars3.0g0.5g
Fibre3.5g0.6g
Protein3.5g0.6g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 216g typically weighs 204g.--
Pack contains 12 servings.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

A regular purchase to accompany an oriental meal

4 stars

These crisp up nicely and contain a good selection of vegetables (unlike similar products available from other supermarkets). They're good value too. My only slight criticism is that sometimes they can taste too oily.

My favourite snacks

5 stars

Like to buy them and keep them in the freezer

Good side dish

3 stars

I wanted to try these alongside Chinese dishes (sweet and sour) etc. They are not brilliant but acceptable given price etc. You can actually make a snack sandwich with them for a change

