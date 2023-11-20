We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 12 Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G

Tesco 12 Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G

2.3(54)
£1.75

£0.81/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One spring roll
Energy
141kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 199kcal

Mixed vegetables wrapped in filo pastry.
Food Worth Celebrating Hand wrapped lightly seasoned mixed vegetables in crisp filo pastryFood Worth Celebrating Hand wrapped lightly seasoned mixed vegetables in crisp filo pastry
Pack size: 216G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (60%) [Cabbage, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Onion], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic, Soya Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Vinegar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

216g e

