Nailene Nail Studio Short French 71177 24 Pack

Best price ever
Bought these couple weeks ago, lasted ages quality was great and low prices
well made and quite strong
I always use this brand and people always think I have had them done professionally.
Great product
I love wearing these nails as they look real and they are really quick and easy to apply.
Great for every day wear
I bought these to tidy up my straggly nails for my holiday. I always apply a good coat of base/ridge filler underneath the nail glue to try and protect my own nails. When I apply false nails I make sure that I fit them under the lower cuticle for a more natural finish and longer lasting performance. These shorter length nails proved excellent for a caravan holiday! They didn't have the disadvantages of longer length nails, so doing up zips and small buttons wasn't a problem, they're just like your own nails, and I was asked by several girls where I went to get my nails done! Result and at a really good price These shorter length nails are not only practical but would avoid the horror stories that have been reported about longer nails ripping back if you catch them or fall and causing serious nail bed damage, for those who need shorter length nails for typing etc they're perfect. I do carry the brush style nail glue in my bag and also took a spare set for any running repairs, but these were minimal and they easily lasted the 2 weeks I was away. They were easily removed by taking the time to gently ease back the edges with an orange stick leaving my own nails in relatively good condition and a little longer.
lovely
nice nails, looked very classy, and not too long, easy to put on and lasted well