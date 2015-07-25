By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nailene Nail Studio Short French 71177 24 Pack

5(5)Write a review
£ 4.50
£0.19/each

Product Description

  • Nails 71177 Classic
  • 24 false nails in 12 sizes
  • Pack includes a nail buffer
  • Short artificial nails in French polished style

  • Finish off your nails to perfection with Nailene® Nail studio artificial nails in Short French. The French polished style false nails come in a pack of 24 nails in 12 sizes.

    A buffer is included with this set of short nails. Attach them to your own with either nail glue or adhesive tabs, sold separately, for a salon quality finish.

  • For best results use with Nailene glue or Nailene Ultra Adhesive tabs.
  • Improved look & feel guaranteed
  • Beautiful nails in an instant!
  • Short length

Information

Ingredients

Nails: Plastic

Produce of

Packaged in Mexico; Nails -China, Buffer - China

Preparation and Usage

  • Application:
  • 1. Clean and buff nail lightly.
  • 2. Apply Nailene glue or ultra adhesive tabs for easiest application and longest wear.
  • 3. Press and hold.
  • To Remove:
  • If glue used, soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails.
  • If Ultra adhesive tabs used simply pushdown on nail and slide off. Any remaining adhesive can simply be rolled off the nail.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Pacific World Corp.,
  • Lake Forest,
  • CA 92630.

Importer address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Distributor address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed! If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please send unused portion and sales receipt to:
  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.
  • www.nailene.com
  • 0121 222 5088

Net Contents

24 x Nails

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best price ever

5 stars

Bought these couple weeks ago, lasted ages quality was great and low prices

well made and quite strong

4 stars

I always use this brand and people always think I have had them done professionally.

Great product

5 stars

I love wearing these nails as they look real and they are really quick and easy to apply.

Great for every day wear

5 stars

I bought these to tidy up my straggly nails for my holiday. I always apply a good coat of base/ridge filler underneath the nail glue to try and protect my own nails. When I apply false nails I make sure that I fit them under the lower cuticle for a more natural finish and longer lasting performance. These shorter length nails proved excellent for a caravan holiday! They didn't have the disadvantages of longer length nails, so doing up zips and small buttons wasn't a problem, they're just like your own nails, and I was asked by several girls where I went to get my nails done! Result and at a really good price These shorter length nails are not only practical but would avoid the horror stories that have been reported about longer nails ripping back if you catch them or fall and causing serious nail bed damage, for those who need shorter length nails for typing etc they're perfect. I do carry the brush style nail glue in my bag and also took a spare set for any running repairs, but these were minimal and they easily lasted the 2 weeks I was away. They were easily removed by taking the time to gently ease back the edges with an orange stick leaving my own nails in relatively good condition and a little longer.

lovely

5 stars

nice nails, looked very classy, and not too long, easy to put on and lasted well

