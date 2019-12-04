By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Henry Walker Pork Pie Buy Me Whole

No ratings yetWrite a review
Counter Henry Walker Pork Pie Buy Me Whole

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 5.40
£9.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy1841kJ 443kcal
    22%
  • Fat32.3g
    46%
  • Saturates12.5g
    63%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in pastry case.
  • Walkers Pork Pie

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
British Pork (45%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Pork Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (133g)
Energy1384kJ / 333kcal1841kJ / 443kcal
Fat24.3g32.3g
Saturates9.4g12.5g
Carbohydrate15.5g20.6g
Sugars1.4g1.9g
Fibre2.8g3.7g
Protein11.7g15.6g
Salt1.0g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Deli Scotch Egg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Classic Multipack Dips 516G

£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

Offer

Tesco 6 Sausage Rolls 360G

£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Counter Medium Rare Roast Beef

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 6.00
£20.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here