Counter Henry Walker Pork Pie Buy Me Whole

- Energy1841kJ 443kcal22%
- Fat32.3g46%
- Saturates12.5g63%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 333kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork encased in pastry case.
- Walkers Pork Pie
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
British Pork (45%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Pork Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Egg
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (133g)
|Energy
|1384kJ / 333kcal
|1841kJ / 443kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|32.3g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|12.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|20.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|3.7g
|Protein
|11.7g
|15.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
