By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Whole Pork & Chicken Pie

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Whole Pork & Chicken Pie

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 6.00
£10.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

1/12 of a pie
  • Energy1391kJ 334kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.2g
    32%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned chicken and pork, layered with sliced ham encased in a rich hot water crust pastry
  • Seasoned chicken and pork, layered with sliced ham encased in a rich hot water crust pastry

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (10%), Wiltshire Ham (10%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg, Gluten

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a pie (108g)
Energy1288kJ / 309kcal1391kJ / 334kcal
Fat20.6g22.2g
Saturates7.2g7.7g
Carbohydrate17.0g18.4g
Sugars0.8g0.9g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein13.4g14.5g
Salt1.0g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great nice big bit of chicken in it

5 stars

I've brought this a few times and very happy to get a reasonable sized bit of chicken in the pie. Other places you only get a tiny bit

Usually bought next

Tesco Deli Scotch Egg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Roast Turkey Breast

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.90
£13.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Scotch Eggs 4 Pack 454G

£ 1.75
£0.39/100g

Counter Henry Walker Farmhouse Pork Pie

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 5.40
£9.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here