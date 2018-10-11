Tesco Whole Pork & Chicken Pie

Great nice big bit of chicken in it
I've brought this a few times and very happy to get a reasonable sized bit of chicken in the pie. Other places you only get a tiny bit
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ / 309kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (10%), Wiltshire Ham (10%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a pie (108g)
|Energy
|1288kJ / 309kcal
|1391kJ / 334kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|22.2g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|18.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|13.4g
|14.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
