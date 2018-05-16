By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate Pasta With Tomato Spinach & Cheese 230G 10 Mth+

Cow & Gate Pasta With Tomato Spinach & Cheese 230G 10 Mth+
£ 1.60
£6.96/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetables & pasta with cheese
  • *Our packs are changing. Look out for our delicious range in a new-look pack*
  • At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our range of foods we only use specially selected ingredients, grown by farmers we know and trust, to create our delicious recipes.
  • This tasty Pasta with Tomato, Spinach & Cheese recipe is ideal for lunch and dinner and ready for your little one to tuck into in just minutes! What's more it's
  • - steam cooked
  • - suitable for vegetarians
  • Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (41%) (Carrot, Courgette, Tomato Purée (6%), Onion, Aubergine, Spinach (1.4%)), Skimmed Milk, Pasta (contains Gluten) (12%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White), Water, Potato, Cheddar Cheese (contains Milk) (4%), Corn Starch, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Vitamin E), Basil, Thyme, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before date: see side of pack/film lid.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Do not heat in a conventional oven.
Unheated food may be kept in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours after opening. Do not freeze.
If feeding direct from the plate, unused portion must be discarded.
Never re-heat.

Hob
Instructions: Remove plastic lid.
Place sealed plate in hot water for 5 minutes.
Remove & cool slightly under running tap.
Remove film lid & stir well.
Always check temperature before serving.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Natural ingredients may cause staining.
  • Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.

Name and address

  • Cow & Gate,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Cow & Gate Ireland,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Cow & Gate,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Cow & Gate Ireland,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • We're here to help
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • ROI 1-800-570 570

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 230g
Energy 307 kJ / 73 kcal705 kJ / 168 kcal
Fat 2.3g5.2g
of which, saturates 0.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate 9.4g21.7g
of which, sugars* 2.9g6.6g
Fibre 1.4g3.2g
Protein 3.1g7g
Salt 0.14g0.31g
*contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

Natural ingredients may cause staining. Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.

