Cow & Gate Pasta With Tomato Spinach & Cheese 230G 10 Mth+

Product Description
- Vegetables & pasta with cheese
- *Our packs are changing. Look out for our delicious range in a new-look pack*
- At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our range of foods we only use specially selected ingredients, grown by farmers we know and trust, to create our delicious recipes.
- This tasty Pasta with Tomato, Spinach & Cheese recipe is ideal for lunch and dinner and ready for your little one to tuck into in just minutes! What's more it's
- - steam cooked
- - suitable for vegetarians
- Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (41%) (Carrot, Courgette, Tomato Purée (6%), Onion, Aubergine, Spinach (1.4%)), Skimmed Milk, Pasta (contains Gluten) (12%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White), Water, Potato, Cheddar Cheese (contains Milk) (4%), Corn Starch, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Vitamin E), Basil, Thyme, Garlic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Best before date: see side of pack/film lid.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Do not heat in a conventional oven.
Unheated food may be kept in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours after opening. Do not freeze.
If feeding direct from the plate, unused portion must be discarded.
Never re-heat.
Hob
Instructions: Remove plastic lid.
Place sealed plate in hot water for 5 minutes.
Remove & cool slightly under running tap.
Remove film lid & stir well.
Always check temperature before serving.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Natural ingredients may cause staining.
- Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 230g
|Energy
|307 kJ / 73 kcal
|705 kJ / 168 kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|5.2g
|of which, saturates
|0.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|21.7g
|of which, sugars*
|2.9g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.1g
|7g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.31g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
Natural ingredients may cause staining. Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.
