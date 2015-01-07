By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nailene Calcium Gel Kit 77092

£ 8.00
Product Description

  • Calcium Gel Tip Kit
  • All you need for 2 complete applications
  • Advanced nail strengthening system
  • Includes 20 natural nail tips and 20 white nail tips

  • Experience salon quality gels at home with Nailene® Calcium gel kit. The kit delivers professional looking nails and contains all you need for 2 complete applications plus 2 fills.

    Includes 20 natural nail tips, 20 white nail tips, gel overlay 5ml, gel activator 7ml, droppers and 2 buffers.

  • Packaged in Mexico; gel overlay glue - USA, gel activator - USA, nails - USA, buffers - USA, dropper - USA.
  • Odorless
  • 40 square tips
  • Advanced nail strengthening system
  • Create 2 salon styles: French or natural nails

Information

Ingredients

Acetone, Ethyl Acetate, Dimethyltolyamine

Preparation and Usage

  • Complete instructions inside

Warnings

  • WARNINGS: GEL ACTIVATOR: Highly flammable. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid eye & skin contact. In case of eye contact or if swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show container or label. Rinse eyes immediately with plenty of water. GEL OVERLAY GLUE: Cyanoacrylate. Danger! Bond eyes and skin instantly.

Importer address

  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Distributor address

Return to

  • www.nailene.com
  • 0121 222 5088

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

fab nails

5 stars

I found these gel nails very quick and easy to use, its been a few years since I've used a product like this but the instructions were very easy to follow and I had no problems at all. They lasted very well, about 2 weeks, before I lost the first one for a busy working mum I think thats amazing. They removed very easily without much mess and my natural nails were not damaged at all.

Not bad

3 stars

I found this an ok kit to use, I don't think they last long but were ok for a week or so, so not bad.

Goes furthur than it says

5 stars

I bought this kit after my i saw my daughter using it, and its easy to use & looks great. they're strong & long lasting & take polish well or look as good bare. I've had my kit for over a year & I've just bought spare tips as still got enough gel overlay & activator left. Also I've used without tips on natural nail for a strengthener as no nail polish stays on my natural nails, not at any price, tried them all. Just about to buy my second kit as the tips on the kit are the best, easy to file or shape & the best nail sizes .

Highly Recommended!

4 stars

I have had gel inlays with tips for years so I do know how it is supposed to look. I can honestly say, this is an amazing product - my nails look as good as when I go to a salon - just make sure you file them down in between coats of gel and pick correct nail size. My photo is not great and it is the first time I have used it - guess I will get better with practice. I choose to have my nails short but you can have them long - highly recommended product!

