Nailene Nail Studio Medium French 71281

4.5(4)Write a review
Nailene Nail Studio Medium French 71281
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Product Description

  • Medium nails
  • 24 medium length false nails in 12 sizes
  • Pack includes a nail buffer
  • Medium artificial nails in French polished style

  • Finish off your nails to perfection with Nailene® Nail studio artificial nails in Medium French. The French polished style false nails come in a pack of 24 nails in 12 sizes.

    A buffer is included with this set of short nails. Attach them to your own with either nail glue or adhesive tabs, sold separately, for a salon quality finish.

  • For best results us with Nailene Ultra Quick Glue
  • Beautiful nails in an instant!

Information

Produce of

Packaged in Mexico with parts from: Nails - China/Mexico, Buffer - China.

Preparation and Usage

  • Application:
  • 1. Clean and buff nail lightly.
  • 2. Apply Nailene's nail glue for easiest application and longest wear (See A).
  • 3. Press and hold (See B).
  • To Remove: Trim and file artificial nail. Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails. Wear beyond 7 days is not recommended.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Pacific World Corp.,
  • Lake Forest,
  • CA 92630.

Importer address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Distributor address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed! If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please send unused portion and sales receipt to:
  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.
  • 0121 222 5088

Net Contents

24 x Nails

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

amazing

5 stars

I recently bought these and they are outstanding quality

Nail feedback

4 stars

Purchased via tesco for the 1st time as I use these nails all the time to see the service all good Had to pick up at store all ok

quick easy to put on

4 stars

great item, easy to use, would recommend for lovely nails :)

Nailer nails

5 stars

Brilliant but. Not expensive like most false nail brands and look fab. Feel fab last long...and I wash my twins and toddlers bottles every five mins and nails stay on. Just need to add a touch of nail glue now and then rather than replace them. Great buy. In fact so great wen I ordered this one I ordered a total of six different packs but all nailene products. :0)

