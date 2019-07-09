By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rachels Organic Divine Rice 500G

5(1)Write a review
Rachels Organic Divine Rice 500G
£ 1.79
£0.36/100g

Product Description

  • Traditional Creamy Rice Pudding
  • For delicious recipes, exclusive offers & more visit rachelsorganic.co.uk
  • Find us on: Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest
  • Organic
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Milk, Organic Rice 10.4%, Organic Sugar, Organic Cream 5.3% (from Milk), Organic Pasteurised Whole Egg, Organic Rice Starch, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1-5°CUse within 3 days of opening Use by: see base of pot

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious eaten hot or cold

Number of uses

Contains 4 x 125g servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Return to

  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy574kJ/137kcal
Fat5.4g
of which saturates3.5g
Carbohydrate18.5g
of which sugars10.4g
Protein3.4g
Salt0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Divine!

5 stars

Absolutely scrummy!!

Usually bought next

Rachel's Organic Divine Rice 2 X150g

£ 1.60
£0.53/100g

Ambrosia Ready To Eat Devon Custard 4 X 125G

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Bonne Maman Riz Au Lait Rice Pudding 4X100g

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Muller Corner Peach & Apricot Yogurt 143 G

£ 0.68
£0.48/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here