Tesco Chinese Style Curry Sauce 500G

3(7)
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy251kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 201kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • A chinese inspired curry sauce with onions.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA A delicate spice blend, cooked with chunky onions for an aromatic flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion (10%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Curry Seasoning [Coriander, Salt, Cumin Seed, Turmeric, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Coconut Milk Powder, Garlic, Chilli, Fenugreek, Pepper, Onion, Cassia, Maltodextrin, Cardamom, Clove, Soya Bean, Wheat, Milk Proteins], Whey Powder (Milk), Spices [Cumin, Star Anise, Turmeric, Fennel], Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Ginger Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Malted Barley Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (125g)
Energy201kJ / 47kcal251kJ / 59kcal
Fat0.4g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate10.3g12.9g
Sugars6.0g7.5g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Fast, easy, tasty.

5 stars

We really enjoyed this sauce. It is not quite like a takeaway but then it does say Chinese "inspired". The flavour is fruity, aromatic, complex and savoury. It is not overly sweet like some Chinese curry sauces. The sauce is a little thin but that is nothing that reducing it down a little as it is cooked won't fix. My main criticism is that it lacks the punch of a true Chinese curry. They are usually quite intense and with at least a little spice, this is barely spicy at all. Served with some pan fried chicken and poured over chips it was a perfectly pleasant low-effort dinner.

Nothing like take away chinese sauce it was tas

2 stars

Nothing like take away chinese sauce it was tasteless and watery spice was non existant

disgusting !!!

1 stars

vile ! waste of money should have tasted it first before i poured it over the chicken , we had to throw our dinner out wont buy this again .

It was packed with onions which I am allergic.the

2 stars

It was packed with onions which I am allergic.the normal curry sauce is very nice

yuk

1 stars

does not tase nice

tasty

5 stars

very tasty! added chicken mushrooms and onions and served with rice. Took less that 5 minutes to put in the pot to cook.

Chip shop curry sauce

5 stars

A little spicy (mild) and reminds me of my favourite chip shop from years ago. heats up great in the microwave.

