Tesco Chinese Style Curry Sauce 500G

Fast, easy, tasty.
We really enjoyed this sauce. It is not quite like a takeaway but then it does say Chinese "inspired". The flavour is fruity, aromatic, complex and savoury. It is not overly sweet like some Chinese curry sauces. The sauce is a little thin but that is nothing that reducing it down a little as it is cooked won't fix. My main criticism is that it lacks the punch of a true Chinese curry. They are usually quite intense and with at least a little spice, this is barely spicy at all. Served with some pan fried chicken and poured over chips it was a perfectly pleasant low-effort dinner.
Nothing like take away chinese sauce it was tasteless and watery spice was non existant
disgusting !!!
vile ! waste of money should have tasted it first before i poured it over the chicken , we had to throw our dinner out wont buy this again .
It was packed with onions which I am allergic.the normal curry sauce is very nice
yuk
does not tase nice
tasty
very tasty! added chicken mushrooms and onions and served with rice. Took less that 5 minutes to put in the pot to cook.
Chip shop curry sauce
A little spicy (mild) and reminds me of my favourite chip shop from years ago. heats up great in the microwave.