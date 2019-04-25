By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato 220Ml

1(1)Write a review
Starbucks Caramel Macchiato 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Fairtrade certified Starbucks® Arabica coffee and caramel flavour. UHT.
  • A chilled blend of bold espresso and milk with hints of caramel flavour.
  • Fairtrade
  • Pack size: 220ml

Information

Ingredients

1.8% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19%), Sugar (4.7%), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan Gum), Coffee and Sugar traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 95%, excluding Water and Dairy

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See base.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake well

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • DK.

Return to

  • UK customer service contact: 0113 382 7009
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:253kJ/60kcal
Fat:1,4g
of which saturates:0,9g
Carbohydrate:9,0g
of which sugars:8,6g
Protein:2,7g
Salt:0,09g

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Was nice, is not now.

1 stars

Used to be divine, but Starbucks changed it. Now it’s watery and over sweet, not coffee at all now.

Usually bought next

Starbucks Coffee Seattle Latte 220 Ml

£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Starbucks Coffee Frappuccino Caramel 250 Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Starbucks Coffee Mocha Chocolate Frapuccino 250Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Starbucks Coffee Skinny Latte 220 Ml

£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here