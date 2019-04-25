Starbucks Caramel Macchiato 220Ml

Was nice, is not now.
Used to be divine, but Starbucks changed it. Now it’s watery and over sweet, not coffee at all now.
1.8% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19%), Sugar (4.7%), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan Gum), Coffee and Sugar traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 95%, excluding Water and Dairy
Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See base.
Made in Denmark
220ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy:
|253kJ/60kcal
|Fat:
|1,4g
|of which saturates:
|0,9g
|Carbohydrate:
|9,0g
|of which sugars:
|8,6g
|Protein:
|2,7g
|Salt:
|0,09g
High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).
