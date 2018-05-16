By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Seattle Latte 220Ml

£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Fairtrade certified Starbucks® Arabica coffee. UHT.
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Fairtrade
  • A refreshingly chilled blend of Starbucks espresso and creamy milk
  • Pack size: 220ml

Information

Ingredients

3% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (20%), Sugar (4.7%), Natural Coffee Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids of Vegetable Origin), Coffee and Sugar traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 93% excluding Water and Dairy

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See base.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake well

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • DK.

Return to

  • UK customer service contact: 08456006688
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:296kJ/70kcal
Fat:2,6g
of which saturates:1,7g
Carbohydrate:8,9g
of which sugars:8,5g
Protein:2,8g
Salt:0,08g

Safety information

High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

