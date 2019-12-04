By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Greek Style Honey Yogurt 4X100g

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Greek Style Yogurt with Honey
  • design: Big Fish®
  • We're a real family farm based in this beautiful Somerset valley
  • Yeokens are our way of saying thanks!
  • Thick & creamy
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Organic Honey (6%), Organic Sugar (4.5%), Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 591kJ/141kcal
Fat 7.8g
of which saturates 4.8g
Carbohydrate 13.7g
of which sugars 13.7g
Protein 4.1g
Salt*0.13g
Calcium 133mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†15% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best thick and creamy honey Greek Yogurt ever!

5 stars

The best thick and creamy honey Greek Yogurt ever!!

