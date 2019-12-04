By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yeo Valley Fruit Favourties Yogurt 4X120g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Yeo Valley Fruit Favourties Yogurt 4X120g
£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach & Apricot, Blackcurrant
  • We're a real family farm based in this beautiful Somerset valley
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Thick & creamy!
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Strawberries (5%), Organic Sugar (4.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raspberry Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Raspberries (5%), Organic Sugar (4.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Peach & Apricot Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Sugar (4.9%), Organic Peach (1.5%), Organic Apricot (1.5%), Organic Peach Purée (0.6%), Organic Apricot Purée (0.6%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Blackcurrant Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Blackcurrant (5%), Organic Sugar (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Warnings

  • Peach & Apricot Yogurt:
  • WARNING: May contain fruit stones.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 434kJ/103kcal
Fat 4.2g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 11.1g
of which sugars 11.1g
Protein 5.3g
Salt*0.15g
Calcium 152mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†19% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Safety information

View more safety information

Peach & Apricot Yogurt: WARNING: May contain fruit stones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely yoghurts

5 stars

lovely yoghurts

Usually bought next

Yeo Valley Strawberry Yogurt 4X120g

£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Honey Greek Style Yogurt 4 X100g

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4 X90g

£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Whole Milk Lemon Curd Yogurt 4X120g

£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here