Yeo Valley Fruit Favourties Yogurt 4X120g

lovely yoghurts
lovely yoghurts
Offer
Strawberry Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Strawberries (5%), Organic Sugar (4.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raspberry Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Raspberries (5%), Organic Sugar (4.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Peach & Apricot Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Sugar (4.9%), Organic Peach (1.5%), Organic Apricot (1.5%), Organic Peach Purée (0.6%), Organic Apricot Purée (0.6%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Blackcurrant Yogurt: Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Blackcurrant (5%), Organic Sugar (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
4 x 120g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|434kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|of which sugars
|11.1g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt*
|0.15g
|Calcium
|152mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†19% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Peach & Apricot Yogurt: WARNING: May contain fruit stones.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019