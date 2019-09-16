By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pole & Line Tuna Chunks In Brine 3X80g

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pole & Line Tuna Chunks In Brine 3X80g
£ 2.00
£1.20/100g
One can
  • Energy258kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Skipjack tuna chunks in brine.
  • In Brine Hand filleted Skipjack tuna with a tender texture
  • In Brine Hand filleted Skipjack tuna with a tender texture
  • Pack size: 168g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the Pacific Ocean, Produced in Ecuador

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

3 x 56g

Net Contents

3 x 80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy460kJ / 109kcal258kJ / 61kcal
Fat1.0g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g13.9g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
  One can (56g)
    • Energy258kJ 61kcal
      3%
    • Fat0.6g
      1%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy460kJ / 109kcal258kJ / 61kcal
    Fat1.0g0.6g
    Saturates0.3g0.2g
    Carbohydrate0g0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein24.9g13.9g
    Salt1.0g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum

5 stars

Very tasty and chunkie

