Tesco Plain Naans 2 Pack 260G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- 2 Plain naan breads.
- FLAME BAKED Carefully stretched, then cooked in a tandoor style oven.
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Kalonji Seeds, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Grill
Instructions: GRILL: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 4 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once.
Cooking Precautions
- Important. Serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a naan (65g)
|Energy
|1152kJ / 273kcal
|749kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|44.8g
|29.1g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|7.2g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
