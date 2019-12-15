Tesco Garlic/Coriander Naan 2 Pack 260G

Very nice.
Good quality, tasty and good value.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1195kJ / 283kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Coriander Leaf, Salt, Kalonji Seeds, Flavouring, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Oven
Instructions: OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 4 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
260g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a naan (65g)
|Energy
|1195kJ / 283kcal
|776kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|51.2g
|33.3g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|7.5g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019