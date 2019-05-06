By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pole & Line Tuna Chunks In Oil 3 X 80G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pole & Line Tuna Chunks In Oil 3 X 80G
£ 2.00
£1.20/100g
One can
  • Energy374kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Skipjack tuna chunks in sunflower oil.
  • In Sunflower Oil Hand filleted Skipjack tuna with a tender texture
  • Pack size: 168g
  • Pack size: 168g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Ecuador, Caught in the Pacific Ocean

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

3 x 56g

Net Contents

3 x 80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (56g)
Energy669kJ / 159kcal374kJ / 89kcal
Fat6.4g3.6g
Saturates0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g14.2g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--













1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

What no tuna

1 stars

I am disappointed that you seem no longer to be stocking line and pole caught Tuna. I like tuna and I will not be able to buy it from you again

