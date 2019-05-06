Tesco Pole & Line Tuna Chunks In Oil 3 X 80G

What no tuna
I am disappointed that you seem no longer to be stocking line and pole caught Tuna. I like tuna and I will not be able to buy it from you again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 159kcal
INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Salt.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Produced in Ecuador, Caught in the Pacific Ocean
3 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
3 x 56g
3 x 80g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One can (56g)
|Energy
|669kJ / 159kcal
|374kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold, drained.
