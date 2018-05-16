Neutrogena Visibly Clear Pink Grapefruit Facial Wash 200Ml

Product Description
- Refreshingly Clear Facial Wash.
- This refreshing daily facial cleanser contains pink grapefruit & vitamin C for a clearer radiant complexion. The gel gently cleanses to help prevent imperfections without overdrying skin.
- Developed with dermatologists
- With pink grapefruit & vitamin C
- Cleanses for clearer radiant skin
- For blemish-prone skin
- Oil-free
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-0000651], Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauryl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citrus Grandis Fruit Extract, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzotriazolyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 60725
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for Use: In the morning and evening, massage onto wet face. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
Return to
- UK: 0808 238 6006
- IE: 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
