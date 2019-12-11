By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pepsi Regular 8X330ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pepsi Regular 8X330ml
£ 4.00
£0.15/100ml
Each 330ml can contains:
  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars36g
    40%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ/41kcal

Product Description

  • Cola Flavoured Soft Drink
  • The darkest cola of the Pepsi collection, you can taste the caramel, sweet citrus and spiced flavours
  • Pack size: 2640ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine)

Storage

Best Before End - See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • www.pepsi.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 170kJ/41kcal561kJ/135kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 11g36g
of which Sugars 11g36g
Protein 0g0g
Salt <0.01g0.01g
Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Coca Cola 10X330ml

£ 4.00
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Fanta Orange 8X 330Ml

£ 3.00
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tango Orange 6 X 330 Ml Pack

£ 3.19
£0.16/100ml

Schweppes Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here