Pom Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice 710Ml

This pomegranate juice is fantastic and i buy everyday or every other day. It also helps inflammation and helps the brain in many ways. Pomegranate in some countries is a form of medication and great to relieve sinus pressure. As someone that cannot take ibuprofen or aspirin it is a wonderful alternative for inflammation i rate it 5 stars. Best drink on the market and i hope tesco keeps stocking this as it is great health benefits and helps inflammation.
Best drink for me always.
Have been buying this POM for many years , it's wonderful. Not sure what I would drink if I did not have my Pom. I hope it's not on tesco list for not stocking it any more , You appear to be the only store that sells it now, So Please Don't Stop Stocking it Tesco has always sold it at the best price...
enjoyable and healthy wine substitute
at last something non-alcoholic that looks like red wine in a glass, is neither too sweet or too acidic and is good for you
Fabulous
This stuff is fabulous though expensive for fruit juice. Fruity but not too sweet. I mix it with soda to make an unusual soft drink.
A lovely drink & with all the natural benefits of
A lovely drink & with all the natural benefits of health giving properties.