Pom Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice 710Ml

5(5)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Pomegranate juice from concentrate.
  • Enjoy POM as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps protect cells against oxidative stress.
  • 100% California pomegranates from our own orchards
  • Flash pasteurized
  • Pack size: 710ml
  • Vitamin C helps protect cells against oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

Pomegranate Juice (100%) from Concentrate, Vitamin C

Storage

Keep refrigerated (2°-7°C)Use within 5 days of opening Best before: see cap

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Name and address

  • Wonderful Brands Bvba,
  • F.Rooseveltian 348U,
  • B-9000 Gent,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • pomwonderful.eu
  • info-europe@pomwonderful.com

Net Contents

710ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy277 kJ / 65 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate16 g
of which sugars14 g
Protein0,3 g
Salt0 g
Potassium232,5 mg 11,6%*
Vitamin(e) C12,1 mg 15%*
*Reference intake of an average adult-

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This pomegranate juice is fantastic and i buy ever

5 stars

This pomegranate juice is fantastic and i buy everyday or every other day. It also helps inflammation and helps the brain in many ways. Pomegranate in some countries is a form of medication and great to relieve sinus pressure. As someone that cannot take ibuprofen or aspirin it is a wonderful alternative for inflammation i rate it 5 stars. Best drink on the market and i hope tesco keeps stocking this as it is great health benefits and helps inflammation.

Best drink for me always.

5 stars

Have been buying this POM for many years , it's wonderful. Not sure what I would drink if I did not have my Pom. I hope it's not on tesco list for not stocking it any more , You appear to be the only store that sells it now, So Please Don't Stop Stocking it Tesco has always sold it at the best price...

enjoyable and healthy wine substitute

5 stars

at last something non-alcoholic that looks like red wine in a glass, is neither too sweet or too acidic and is good for you

Fabulous

5 stars

This stuff is fabulous though expensive for fruit juice. Fruity but not too sweet. I mix it with soda to make an unusual soft drink.

A lovely drink & with all the natural benefits of

5 stars

A lovely drink & with all the natural benefits of health giving properties.

