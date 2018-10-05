By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Button Can Mushrooms 285G

£ 0.90
£5.77/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy60kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ / 18kcal

Product Description

  • Whole button mushrooms in water.
  • EARTHY & TENDER Harvested at their peak, ready for your favourite recipe
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom, Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Time: 3 - 4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

156g

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (78g)
Energy76kJ / 18kcal60kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre2.8g2.2g
Protein2.1g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Excellent for stir fry's

5 stars

I always buy this item to slice up and put in my stirfry's & chicken tarragon stirfry.

