Woodford Reserve 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon is the world's finest bourbon: beautifully complex and perfectly balanced.
- The art of making fine bourbon first took place on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, in 1812. The perfectly balanced taste of our Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is comprised of more than 200 detectable flavour notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit & floral notes
- Woodford Reserve isn't manufactured. It's crafted in small batches. This artisanal process allows us to craft it at all five sources of flavor giving it its distinct taste and crisp, clean finish. Each sip contains over 200 congeners, natural color, aroma and flavour components.
- Tasting Notes
- Rich, chewy, rounded and smooth with complex citrus, apple, cinnamon and cocoa. Toffee, caramel, chocolate and spice notes abound
- Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey 43.2% alc/vol (86.4 proof)
- 2018 Bartenders brand awards - Gold Medal Taste
- 2018 Bartenders brand awards - Supreme Champion
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Hazelnuts, Lactose, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Walnuts, Wheat
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
30
ABV
43.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve suggestion:
- Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned
- - 50 ml Woodford Reserve Bourbon
- - 10 ml sugar syrup
- - 2 dashes of bitters
- - Orange peel
- Combine sugar syrup in bitters in rocks glass. Add the Woodford Reserve with 3 ice cubes and stir until you reach the required dilution. Add more ice and garnish with twisted orange peel.
Name and address
- Distilled and bottle by:
- Woodford Reserve Distillery,
- Versailles,
- Kentucky,
- USA.
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
Return to
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
