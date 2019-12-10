Gentleman Jack 70Cl

Smooth easy drinking whiskey
Lovely on its own.
Had a drinks package on a recent holiday and decided to try this. I do not like Jack Daniels but have to say that this is great and I found myself having a couple each night after dinner. Lovely.
Not a great lover of Jack Daniels but I must say t
Not a great lover of Jack Daniels but I must say this one is Moorish. I had to stop drinking it only because I ran out of coke. I will definitely buy this again and again
Outstanding
My advice - keep the bottle chilled in the fridge and drink it in small shots. This is smoooooooooooth!!!!!!