Gentleman Jack 70Cl

£ 24.00
£34.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey
  • Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey is a super premium double-mellowed whiskey from the Jack Daniel Distillery.
  • Incredibly smooth, Gentleman Jack has mellow aromas of sweet vanilla and brown sugar, with flavours of vanilla, maple syrup and citrus, and a silky, warm finish.
  • Just like Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack is made using the finest ingredients and is charcoal mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal before going into the barrel. Gentleman Jack, however, receives an additional ‘blessing' when it is charcoal mellowed again after reaching maturity, giving it ultimate smoothness. It is the world's only double mellowed whiskey.
  • Best drunk on the rocks or in a ‘Gentleman's Brew', the perfect drink to get your night started: combine Gentleman Jack with two dashes of Angostura Bitters in a tall glass or tankard and stir. Top with ginger beer then add cubed ice, and garnish with an orange slice.
  • 70cl bottle, 28 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
  • Energy per 100ml: 218kcal
  • Energy per 25ml: 54kcal
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Flavour profile: Laid back and mellow. Colour: Golden amber. Nose: Vanilla, brown sugar and citrus. Taste: Maple syrup, fruit and vanilla spice with a silky, warm and pleasant finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Gentleman's Brew:
  • Ingredients: 50ml Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack, 2 dashes Angostura Bitters, Ginger beer.
  • Method: Pour all the ingredients into a premium beer glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange slice

Name and address

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth easy drinking whiskey

4 stars

Smooth easy drinking whiskey

Lovely on its own.

5 stars

Had a drinks package on a recent holiday and decided to try this. I do not like Jack Daniels but have to say that this is great and I found myself having a couple each night after dinner. Lovely.

Not a great lover of Jack Daniels but I must say t

5 stars

Not a great lover of Jack Daniels but I must say this one is Moorish. I had to stop drinking it only because I ran out of coke. I will definitely buy this again and again

Outstanding

5 stars

My advice - keep the bottle chilled in the fridge and drink it in small shots. This is smoooooooooooth!!!!!!

