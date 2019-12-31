By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sun Exotic Tropical Fruit Juice Drink 4X1l

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sun Exotic Tropical Fruit Juice Drink 4X1l
£ 4.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Each 250ml serving* contains
  • Energy530kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars29.6g
    33%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 212kJ/50kcal

Product Description

  • Still Tropical Mixed Juice Drink
  • Taste the sunshine with Sun Exotic, the experts in blended fruit drinks.
  • Sun Exotic Tropical Fruit
  • A mouthwatering Tropical blend of nine different exotic fruits including Pineapple, Mango, Guava, Passionfruit and Lychee.
  • Love Sun Exotic? Why not try our other delicious flavours; Citrus Twist and Pineapple & Coconut
  • Rich in Vitamin C
  • Made with real exotic fruit juice
  • No preservatives or artificial colourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 4l
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 16% (Orange, Pineapple, Apple, Passionfruit), Sugar, Fruit Puree 5% (Banana, Mango, Guava, Lychee, Guanabana), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Vitamin C, Colour (Anthocyanin, Algal Carotenes), Flavourings

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 daysBest Before End: See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Before Use
  • Best Served Chilled

Number of uses

Each pack contains 4 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We pride ourselves on producing the finest quality exotic juice drinks from the best ingredients. We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at:
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 212kJ/50kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 12g
of which sugars 11.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Vitamin C 24mg (30%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here