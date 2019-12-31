Sun Exotic Tropical Fruit Juice Drink 4X1l
- Energy530kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars29.6g33%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 212kJ/50kcal
Product Description
- Still Tropical Mixed Juice Drink
- Taste the sunshine with Sun Exotic, the experts in blended fruit drinks.
- Sun Exotic Tropical Fruit
- A mouthwatering Tropical blend of nine different exotic fruits including Pineapple, Mango, Guava, Passionfruit and Lychee.
- Love Sun Exotic? Why not try our other delicious flavours; Citrus Twist and Pineapple & Coconut
- Rich in Vitamin C
- Made with real exotic fruit juice
- No preservatives or artificial colourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 4l
- Rich in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 16% (Orange, Pineapple, Apple, Passionfruit), Sugar, Fruit Puree 5% (Banana, Mango, Guava, Lychee, Guanabana), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Vitamin C, Colour (Anthocyanin, Algal Carotenes), Flavourings
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 daysBest Before End: See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Before Use
- Best Served Chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 4 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- We pride ourselves on producing the finest quality exotic juice drinks from the best ingredients. We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at:
- consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|212kJ/50kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars
|11.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin C
|24mg (30%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
