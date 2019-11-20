Nairns Gluten Free Oat Muesli 450G

Product Description
- Gluten Free Oat Muesli
- To find out more, visit nairns-oatcakes.com/benefitsofoats
- Our new and improved muesli tastes so good, you wouldn't even realise it was gluten free! Nairn's Gluten Free Oat Muesli is packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
- At Nairn's, we know and love our oats. That's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
- Naturally, oats do not contain gluten, but they can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully farmed and expertly milled to ensure there is no cross contamination of the oats during growing and milling. We then make all of our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery and test them using the Elisa standard - a system approved by Coeliac UK.
- This product may settle in transit.
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- Gluten free wholegrain oats
- Pure gluten free oats
- No added salt
- No GM ingredients
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans and coeliacs
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Whole Grain Oats (60%), Sultanas (20%) (Sultanas, Sunflower Oil), Sunflower Seeds (10%), Brown Flaxseed (5%), Dried Cranberries (5%) (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil)
Allergy Information
- Both our recipe and factory are Nut free. We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free, Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a Protein found in Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Please shake before opening.
- Serving Suggestions:
- Our oat muesli is a deliciously versatile cereal - pour over your preferred milk or fruit juice, or mix with fresh fruit, nuts and natural yoghurt. For a warm and hearty breakfast, why not try heating it up using the same method you'd cook porridge (double the ratio of milk to muesli and microwave for 2-3 minutes on power level 900w).
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 45g Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|712kJ
|1582kJ
|-
|170kcal
|377kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|10.6g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|52.4g
|of which sugars
|8.0g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|9.8g
|Protein
|5.9g
|13.0g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
