Head & Shoulders Citrus Fresh Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(242)Write a review
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Citrus Fresh anti dandruff Shampoo effectively cleans greasy hair and oily scalp for a fresh feeling and a long lasting great scent. The advanced Derma&Pure formula effectively fights an Oily, Dry and itchy scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. Citrus Shampoo is designed to give you beautiful soft hair which is deeply moisturised and up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Citrus Fresh Anti Dandruff Shampoo cleans greasy hair and oily scalps with a lasting Citrus scent
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Dry, Oily and Itchy scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, ph balanced and boosted with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Worlds Number 1 Shampoo Brand
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffinss
  • Head & Shoulders is the worlds number 1 anti dandruff shampoo for itchy scalp, stop dandruff before it shows
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Dimethiconol, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Triethylene Glycol, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 42090

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

242 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

A great anti dandruff shampoo, with a lovely fresh smell

Get a Zesty Shine

5 stars

From first application it soothed my dry itchy scalp, left my hair soft shiny & manageable with a great scent & no dandruff.

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love the smell of this one. All scalp itchiness disappeared after just the first wash. Just fab!

Excellent

4 stars

Keep my oily hair all-day clean!!that is what I need most!!

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the smell of this producted it works great I tell all my friends and family

Made my hair greasy!

1 stars

I bought this product specifically because my hair gets greasy quickly and I wanted to tackle this issue. Each time I used this shampoo my hair was even worse! Felt greasy and sticky from the moment it had been washed! Bad product

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product as you would expect from H&S. Perfect for dandruff & sensitive or itchy scalp.

Excellent!

5 stars

Got rid of my dandruff while also leaving my hair smelling fabulous

Excellent!

5 stars

Great on my sensitive scalp. Lovely smell and great every day shampoo

Great!

4 stars

18 year old son has very bad dandruff until he used this now he doesn't use anything else he also says it has a fantastic smell

1-10 of 242 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

